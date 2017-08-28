Brightwood College In Vista to Host Dental Assistant Open House Sept. 6

Brightwood College in Vista will host an open house exhibiting its Dental Assistant diploma program for members of the community on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus located at 2022 University Drive. The event is free and open to the public and will include program demonstrations, oral hygiene instruction, opportunities for free dental impressions and giveaways, including toothbrushes, mouthwash, floss and toothpaste. Attendees will also have the chance to win an Oral-B electric toothbrush.

WHAT: Brightwood College Dental Assistant Open House

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1p.m.

WHERE: Brightwood College in Vista – 2022 University Drive, Vista, CA 92083

The Dental Assistant diploma program can be completed in as little as 36 weeks and equips students to work alongside dentists and patients in a general office environment, and job outlook for this industry is strong – according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics and 2014-2024 employment projections jobs in this area are projected to grow an average of 18 percent.

Graduates of the program are able to assist dentists at the chairside, handle dental instruments and understand their functions, control infection and plan treatment in eight distinct specialty areas. Additionally, graduates are also able to identify the structures of the oral cavity, teach patients about good oral hygiene and handle dental emergencies. Students learn administrative skills in order to succeed in the office environment such as taking medical histories, operating computer software, filing insurance information and processing payments. Following graduation, students may qualify to take the Registered Dental Assistant (RDA) examination as well as receive a radiology certificate recognized by the Dental Board of California, a Coronal Polish Completion Certificate, a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) card and an HIPAA Certificate.