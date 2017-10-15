Brightwood College To Host a Halloween Spooktacular

Brightwood College in Vista will host a Halloween Spooktacular Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. in front of Babies ‘R Us and Planet Fitness at the North County Square, 1980 University Drive #100. The event is free and open to the public, as the community is invited to celebrate the season with Brightwood College. The event will feature refreshments, a bounce house, trunk-or-treating, face painting, medication container recycling, massages and blood pressure checks. Additionally, all attendees can enter to win prize giveaways such as Amazon gift cards.

WHAT: Brightwood College Halloween Spooktacular

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 1980 University Drive #100, Vista, CA 92083

The event is part of Brightwood College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Halloween Spooktacular events being held at 62 other Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute and Virginia College locations throughout 16 states.