Brew Fest – Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser

Join Us For An Evening Of Beer, Food & Fun While Raising Funds For Sports Equipment & Program Expenses

We’ll Have Craft Brews From Local Breweries, Dinner, Games, A Corn Hole Tournament, Prizes, A Raffle & Silent Auction

Tickets: $45 (Single) $75 (Couple) $60 (At The Door)

Includes A Flight Of Six 5-Ounce Tasters ~

21 Years & Up Event

The Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Athletic Department Brew Fest is to support our sports and athletic programs on Saturday, November 4 from 5:00-8:30 pm at the Club. The evening will begin with registration and a silent auction at 5:30. Guests will enjoy tastings from 5 local breweries, Mexican Cuisine, games and music all for a GREAT Cause.

Tickets are only $35 per individual or $60 per couple in advance, or $45 per person at the door.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for kids of all ages to compete in sports. says Matt Koumaras, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista”. Athletic competition helps kids gain confidence and teaches them leadership and cooperation lessons they can carry with them for a lifetime.”

Bronze Sponsor-Premier Dental Arts. Beer donors include Latitude 33, Backstreet Brewery, Pizza Port, Mother Earth Brew Company and Black Plague Brewing. Food provided by Carnitas Don Pancho.

The Boys & Girls Club of Vista provides sports opportunities in our community for an average of 500 athletes annually. We strive to keep the fees as low as possible to cover operating expenses including referee fees, field painting, uniforms, coaches, insurance, financial aid, balls and equipment.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista…Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2400 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org