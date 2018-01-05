Breathtaking Exhibition, Niki De Saint Phalle: Mythical California

HITS THE CALIFORNIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS JANUARY 13TH, 2018

Escondido, CA. – January 2018 — The Center Museum is honored to announce the opening of Niki de Saint Phalle: Mythical California. This exhibition will not only feature Saint Phalle’s print series Californian Diary, but will also serve as the fifteenth anniversary celebration of her last work, Queen Califa’s Magical Circle.

Magical Circle itself is located in Escondido’s Kit Carson Park, and was the groundbreaking artists’ last commissioned work. Known for her larger than life sculptures, and her unique use of mosaic and fiberglass, Saint Phalle created an incomparable yet accessible view of what she called “Mythical California”.

The Center’s exhibition will celebrate her iconic monument using never before seen sketches, photographs, models, blueprints, and film documenting the creation and implementation of Queen Califa’s Magical Circle.

Niki de Saint Phalle was a legendary sculptor, painter, and philanthropist. Her work is featured all over the world, and made a never-ending impression in San Diego County, where Saint Phalle spent the last years of her life.

This beautiful tribute and showcase of one of the great modern artists will open at The Center Museum January 13th and run until March 4th, 2018.

Concurrent museum exhibitions include a solo exhibition by painter Eva Struble and Inspired featuring California mosaic artists.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

~ Members Only Preview 4:30 – 6:00 PM (FREE) Includes lite bites and hosted bar 4:30 PM // Unveiling of LithoMosaic® Star Streams, designed by artist Doris Bittar, created by Wick Alexander and Robin Brailsford, and installed with a sponsorship by Shaw & Sons Concrete Contractors.

~ Public Opening Reception 6:00 – 7:30 PM ($10 non-members) Includes lite bites and no host bar 7:00 PM // Special remarks from Bloum Cardenas, granddaughter of Niki de Saint Phalle. Enjoy the CD debut, “This Is New, I Like It”, from Swedish music producer FREE AKTION, created in response to Niki’s artwork