Breakthrough – Thomas Calabrese

Saddle Up

Thomas Calabrese … The Battle of Khe Sanh (21 January – 9 July 1968) was conducted in the northwestern area of the Quảng Trị Province, Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam), during the Vietnam War. The main US forces defending Khe Sanh Combat Base (KSCB) were two regiments of US Marines supported by elements from the United States Army and the United States Air Force. There were also a small number of South Vietnamese Army (ARVN) troops. These units were pitted against two to three divisional-size elements of the North Vietnamese Army.

The US command in Saigon initially believed that combat operations around Khe Sanh during 1967 were part of a series of minor North Vietnamese offensives in the border regions. That appraisal was later altered when it was discovered that the NVA was moving major forces into the area. In response, US forces were built up before the NVA isolated the Marine base. Once the base came under siege a series of actions were fought over a period of five months. During this time, KSCB (Khe Sanh Combat Base) and the hilltop outposts around it were subjected to constant North Vietnamese artillery, mortar, rocket attacks and infantry assaults. To support the Marine base, a massive aerial bombardment campaign (Operation Niagara) was launched by the United States Air Force. Over 100,000 tons of bombs were dropped by US aircraft and over 158,000 artillery rounds were fired in defense of the base. Throughout the campaign, US forces used the latest technology to locate NVA forces for targeting. Additionally, the logistical effort required to support the base once it was isolated demanded the implementation of other tactical innovations to keep the Marines supplied.

In March 1968, an overland relief expedition (Operation Pegasus) was launched by a combined Marine–Army/South Vietnamese task force that eventually broke through to the Marines at Khe Sanh. Planning for the overland relief of Khe Sanh had begun as early as 25 January 1968 when Westmoreland ordered General John J. Tolson, commander of the 1st Air Calvary Division to prepare a contingency plan. Route 9, the only practical overland route from the east, was impassable due to its poor state of repair and the presence of NVA troops. Tolson was not happy with the assignment, since he believed that the best course of action, post-Tet, was to use his division in an attack into the A Shau Valley. Westmoreland, however, was already planning ahead. Khe Sanh would be relieved and then used as the jump-off point for a “hot pursuit” of enemy forces into Laos.

On 2 March, Tolson laid out what became known as Operation Pegasus. The operational plan for what was to become the largest operation launched by III MAF thus far in the conflict. The 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, (2/1 Marines) and the 2/3 Marines would launch a ground assault from Ca Lu (16 kilometers east of Khe Sanh) and head west on Route 9 while the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Brigades of the 1st Cavalry Division, would air-assault key terrain features along Route 9 to establish fire support bases and cover the Marine advance. The advance would be supported by 102 pieces of artillery. The Marines would be accompanied by their 11th Engineer Battalion, which would repair the road as the advance moved forward. Later, the 1/1 Marines and 3rd ARVN Airborne Task Force (the 3rd, 6th and 8th Airborne Battalions) would join the operation.

The following is part of the story that you may not have known. Soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division began moving towards KSCB during Operation Pegasus and Westmoreland’s planned relief effort infuriated the Marines, who had not wanted to hold Khe Sanh in the first place and had been roundly criticized for not defending it well.

The Marines argued that technically, Khe Sanh had never been under siege, since it had never truly been isolated from resupply or reinforcement. Lieutenant General Robert E. Cushman, Jr., Commander of III Marine Amphibious Force was appalled and infuriated by the implication of a rescue or breaking of the ‘so called’ siege by outside forces, “Hell! We didn’t want to be there in the first place, then we were ordered to defend it at all costs and finally somebody else is supposed to rescue us. We’re Marines; we take care of our own!”

Brigadier General Lowell English (assistant commander 3rd Marine Division) complained that the defense of the isolated outpost was ludicrous. “When you’re at Khe Sanh, you’re not really anywhere. You could lose it and you really haven’t lost a damn thing.”

In 1967, Maj. James Steele of the III Marine Amphibious Force Intelligence section began comparing statistics between Force Recon and regular Marine units. The results were startling. In tallying kill ratios, Steele discovered that the kill ratio for the regular Marine infantry was 7.6 enemy killed for one Marine. For Force Recon, the ratio was 34 enemy killed for every one Force Recon Marine, but there was one particular unit in Recon called the ‘Reapers” and their ratio was a very impressive 56 enemy killed for every Reaper lost. They were expert snipers, highly adept at hand to hand combat and could infiltrate the most secure areas without detection.

The commanding officer of the Reapers was Lieutenant Colonel Mike Guerriero. It was both ironic and appropriate that Guerriero meant warrior in Italian. Mike had a keen analytical mind, well-honed combat instincts and spoke Vietnamese fluently. He graduated ninth in his class at the Naval Academy and was on his third tour in Nam. He volunteered for the Reapers eight months into his first tour and quickly moved up the ranks to Commanding Officer when his superiors were either wounded or killed in combat. Mike earned the respect of every man under his command by always being the first Marine in and the last one out, but also took a lot of heat from his superiors for taking too many risks. One of those superiors was Lt. General Cushman, who called Mike to his office in Danang and closed the door after he entered. Things were remarkably informal between these two Marines despite the difference in rank, “Every time I see you, I’m amazed that you’re still alive.”

“It surprises me too, “Mike responded, “It’s not from lack of effort from Victor Charlie.”

“Take a load off, Mike.”

Mike walked over to the refrigerator, extracted a cold beer then let his body sink into an overstuffed chair. He took a long soothing swallow then rested the bottle on his knee.

“Do you know why I called you?” General Cushman asked.

“I’ve got a pretty good idea,”

“What is it?”

“Pegasus.”

“I see that you came prepared,” General Cushman smiled, “What’s your assessment?”

“Permission to speak freely?”

“Granted, we’re behind closed doors.”

“Too many leaders and not enough leadership, Westmoreland wants to do it one way, Tolson’s got his and you’ve got yours. That’s been the problem ever since we’ve been here, nobody can make up their minds if this is a police action, a diplomatic mission or a damn war. Getting a consensus strategy around this place is harder than catching sunshine in a bucket.”

“That pretty much covers it,” General Cushman walked to the refrigerator, got himself a beer and sat down, “Wait until you become a General then you’ll really see what it is like. It’s like pushing a wheelbarrow with rope handles.”

“Don’t threaten me.”

“I don’t want the Army reaching Khe Sanh before we do,” General Cushman stated matter of factly, “I recommended our withdrawal from the base several months ago, but the President’s orders were clear, “Defend at all costs and now its rescue at all costs.”

Mike finished his beer and responded, “Like I said, too many leaders who don’t what the hell is going on. Enough small talk, when do you want me to leave?”

“This is voluntary; you can walk out that door and forget we ever had this conversation.”

“Those are my fellow Marines too,” Mike said.

“Get a plan together,” General Cushman ordered.

“Already done, just waiting for the go ahead,” Mike replied.

You never cease to amaze me, Lieutenant Colonel Guerriero.”

“Does Westmoreland know you’re doing this?”

General Cushman didn’t answer.

“What about Tolson?

There was still no answer.

“General, I’m going to be taking one company against two NVA divisions and right now I think the odds are more against you,” Mike smiled.

“Don’t worry about me, I’d rather crash and burn as a Marine than survive as a politician.”

When Mike got back to his area, he called the ‘Reapers’ into formation, “I was just asked to volunteer for a very dangerous mission.”

“Is there any other kind for us?” A Marine yelled out.

“Good point,” Mike replied, “Nobody is required to go on this one.”

“Are you going?” Another Marine called out.

“I am,” Mike answered.

“If you’re going then so are we,” A third Marine echoed the sentiments of everyone in the unit.

Mike, his officers and senior enlisted personnel mutually decided it would be foolish to try and reach Khe Sanh while the Operation Niagara bombing campaign was being conducted. It was bad enough getting killed by the enemy, but to get wasted by friendly fire was totally unacceptable. There were too many wide spread air strikes going on at any given time to be able for the Reapers to safely weave their way through them. The other problem was that even if the Marines weren’t in the direct line of fire, the concussion effects from the B-52 strikes could cause massive internal injuries. By the time the bombing operations ended on March 31, 1968, 24,000 tactical fighter-bomber and 2,700 B-52 strategic bomber sorties were flown which amounted to one billion dollars in aerial munitions expenditures.

On April 1, 1968, Mike and the Reapers left for the DMZ. Besides their usual military issue gear, each man carried a self- cocking 80 pound draw pistol crossbow with 50 darts dipped in fast acting Curare poison.

Sergeant Bill Breem leaned over and whispered in Corporal Harold Macklin’s ear so that he could be heard over the sound of the rotating blades of the CH-46 helicopter, “I heard that we’re going to China Beach for some in country R&R instead of the DMZ.”

“Really?” Corporal Macklin eyes widened in anticipation.

“Hell no! April Fool’s Day.”

The 1st Air Cavalry and supporting units were using Route 9 as their approach to Khe Sanh and their jumping off point was the Rockpile. (The Rockpile also known in Vietnamese as Thon Khe Tri was a solitary rock outcropping that was used as an observation post and artillery base from 1966 to 1969.)

The ten helicopters landed in a densely foliated area of the DMZ and the Marines quickly disembarked and found cover. The plan was for the Reapers to move down the Ho Chi Minh trail to Khe Sanh. Mike knew that the NVA would do anything to stop reinforcements from reaching the base. It never was about strategic importance and now it was all about politics, but to the grunts fighting in the jungle, it didn’t matter either way, their mission was clear.

Mike sent out groups of twenty men and they leapfrogged down the trail because a large force would be too easily detected by the enemy. Each Reaper patrol would go 1000 meters then radio for the next team to proceed. If they were in a hurry to get there, this would not have been the way to handle the situation. The 1st Air Calvary was having trouble rebuilding Route 9 so their progress was slow and ponderous and the Marines only had to arrive before them. He had his men booby trap various locations along the route that they could detonate on their exit. The Reapers were extremely proficient and their orders were clear; if the enemy forces were small enough to take them out then do so, but if it was a larger detachment of NVA soldiers, then they were told to find concealment and radio back with the enemy’s location. The first position that they came across was an M-43 120 mm mortar unit. The Marines crawled up the hill until they were close enough to use their crossbows then quickly took out the soldiers in a methodical fashion. When Mike arrived, he turned to Sergeant Phil Cabot, “Good job Marine.”

“Do you want us to destroy the mortar tubes?” Sergeant Cabot asked.

“Not yet, as soon as we find the next enemy’s position, I’ll send you the coordinates,” Mike said, “Fire all the mortars then destroy the tubes and catch up.”

“Roger that, Skipper.”

The next enemy emplacements that they came across were a group of 122 mm and 130 mm guns supported by two infantry companies. Mike got close enough to get an accurate assessment of the enemy forces then radioed Sergeant Cabot with the grid coordinates and waited for him to get everything set, “We’re ready,” Sergeant Cabot responded.

“Stand fast,” Mike responded then called air control, “Requesting fire mission,” then relayed the coordinates.

(The Douglas AC-47 Spooky (also nicknamed “Puff, the Magic Dragon)” was the first in a series of gunships developed by the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. It was designed to provide more firepower than light and medium ground-attack aircraft in certain situations when ground forces called for close air support. The gunship could put a bullet or glowing red tracer (every fifth round) bullet into every square yard of a football field-sized target in potentially less than 10 seconds. And, as long as its 45-flare and 24,000-round basic load of ammunition held out, it could do this intermittently while loitering over the target for hours.

When the gunship was overhead, Mike radioed Sergeant Cabot, “Let ‘em have it.”

Sergeant Cabot began firing every mortar round at the NVA artillery position. Mike watched the rounds fall on the enemy and when he saw them turning their artillery weapons toward the mortars’ location, Mike ordered, “Destroy the tubes and get the hell out of there!”

“You don’t have to tell me twice,” Sergeant Cabot called out to his fellow Marines, “Let’s go!” The Marines took off at a sprint as artillery shells rained down behind them.

Mike radioed, “Spooky, you’re clear for mission.”

Thousands of rounds obliterated everything on the mountaintop and the Reapers moved on. Farther down the trail, they ambushed two infantry companies of NVA soldiers, three clicks (one click equals one thousand meters) from Khe Sanh and then fought their way to the camp.

Colonel David Lownds, Commanding Officer of 26th Marines was the first to meet Mike and his men. He had a cigar in his mouth and a thick mustache over his lip and he bore an eerie resemblance to an old time gunfighter. He extended his hand, “Good to see you, Mike.”

“We were in the neighborhood so we thought we’d stop in and see how you were doing?”

“Look around, if things were going any better, I’d swear I was dead and in hell,” Colonel Lownds smiled.

“General Cushman sends his regards,” Mike added, “You think we could get some chow, my men worked up a little appetite along the way.”

The enemy bombardment continued non-stop as Mike and Dave ate c-rations in the command bunker. “I figured we could take out some of your Marines who have been here the longest.”

“I’m got no problem with that,” David agreed, “It’s been pretty rough on them.”

“Pretty rough on you too,” Mike said.

“I’m like you, I live for this kind of stuff,” David responded.

Mike held up his can of bean of franks and David tapped his can of pineapple bits against it, “To the Corps.”

“To the fallen,” Mike added, “especially those who followed our orders without hesitation.”

On April 4, half of the Reapers prepared for their return to their extraction point at the DMZ with a large contingent of battle weary Marines. Mike decided to stay behind with the rest of his men and three days later, another group of Reapers left with more Marines.

On April 9th, the NVA launched an all-out attack, obviously realizing it was only a matter of days before reinforcements reached the beleaguered base. Wave after wave of NVA soldiers hurled themselves against the perimeter defenses of the base and the Marines fought valiantly to protect the base, much like their predecessors had done years earlier at Belleau Woods, Guadalcanal and Chosin Reservoir. Lt.Colonel Guerriero and Colonel Lownds were on the first line of defense while leading their Marines by example. There was no time to think, only react to the danger before them. They were emotionally and physically exhausted and the only thing that kept them going was their rapidly diminishing reservoir of adrenalin. When the relentless attacks finally ceased, the survivors looked at each other with a sense of amazement and appreciation that they were still alive.

Colonel Lownds turned to Lt. Colonel Guerriero with sunken eyes that had only a flicker of light in them, “I bet right about now, you’re wishing that you were anywhere else but here.”

Mike exhaled the emotional exhaustion from his heart and soul, “You would think that would be the case,” then embraced his brother in arms.

The 11th Engineers proclaimed Route 9 open to traffic on 11 April and on 15 April, the 3rd Marine Division resumed responsibility for KSCB and Operation Pegasus ended and Operation Scotland II began. Only a few really knew what happened on the last days of the siege. Most of Colonel Lownds’ Marines were gone by the time the 1st Air Calvary arrived. Just as the last remaining Marines of the siege and the men of Reaper Company prepared to leave, General Cushman arrived by helicopter to congratulate them. He walked over to Lt. Colonel Guerriero and Colonel Lownds and the only thing that seemed appropriate to say after what they went through was, “Semper Fi.”

As a group of Ch-46 helicopters appeared on the horizon to take the Marines to Danang, Colonel Lownds turned to his friend, “Care to do the honors.”

Mike smiled and his voice echoed across the bloodstained base for all to hear, Saddle Up!”

The End

