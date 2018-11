San Marcos Civic Center | Saturday, Dec. 1 | 9 am-7 pm

Join us for breakfast and stay all day! This annual event features visits with Santa from 12-5 pm, arts and crafts vendors, free children’s activities, food vendors and all-day entertainment.

Breakfast with Santa | 9 to 11 am | $5 per person

Holiday Tree Lighting | 5: 30 pm

Seeking craft vendors, nonprofits and entertainment groups!