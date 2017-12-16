Boys High School Basketball

The Patriots of Orange Glen with the win at 5-3 will host the Oceanside High School Pirates on 12-19 at 6:00 pm

Friday night’s Game vs. Calvin Christian

San Pasqual registered first win with a 74-52 win over Calvin Christian in Boys Basketball

The Golden Eagles of San Pasqual High School registered their first win of the season as they defeated the Crusaders of Calvin Christian by a 74-52 score.

Raymond Rodriguez led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, Felix Valdez contributed with 14 points, Nick Danilovic with 11 and Ammon Scott 10 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win the Golden Eagles go to 1-5 on the season and will host the Firebirds of Pacific Ridge on Tuesday, December 19th at 7:00 pm.