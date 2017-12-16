David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer–
Guajome Park Frogs Boys Basketball Team Improves to 7-0
With a 77-54 win over High School High School
In a Ocean league Boys High School Basketball contest, the Frogs of Guajome Park improve their record to 7-0 behind the 28 point performance of Ty Ballard, 17 by Michael Simmons and 13 by Dre Benson as they defeated the Raptors of High Tech High School by a 77-54 score. For High Tech, Matias Barrazze led with 18 points and 12 by Ben Garrett.
Guajome Park’s next home game will be at home against Bonsall High on 12-22-17.
Orange Glen defeats Elsinore in North Coast Classic
In a North County Coast Basketball Classic, 18 points by Andres Tovar 12 by Caden Palmer and 10 by Roell Lamug paced the Patriots of Orange Glen High School to a 59-45 win over the Tigers of Elsinore High School. Demetrius Kee contributed with 13 points for the Tigers of Elsinore High.
The Patriots of Orange Glen with the win at 5-3 will host the Oceanside High School Pirates on 12-19 at 6:00 pm
Friday night’s Game vs. Calvin Christian
San Pasqual registered first win with a 74-52 win over Calvin Christian in Boys Basketball
The Golden Eagles of San Pasqual High School registered their first win of the season as they defeated the Crusaders of Calvin Christian by a 74-52 score.
Raymond Rodriguez led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, Felix Valdez contributed with 14 points, Nick Danilovic with 11 and Ammon Scott 10 points and 12 rebounds.
With the win the Golden Eagles go to 1-5 on the season and will host the Firebirds of Pacific Ridge on Tuesday, December 19th at 7:00 pm.