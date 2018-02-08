Boys High School Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer- Damien Miller’s 36 point performance paced the 16-9 Patriots of Orange Glen as they snapped a 2 game losing streak as they defeated the Warriors from Army Navy Academy at 16-9 by a 75-51 win.

For the Warriors, Albert Prichardo led with 20 points and Nick Indrieri contributed with 18 points.

Army Navy Academy will take on the Lancers from Francis Parker High School and Orange Glen will take on Foothills Christian both games will take place on Friday February 9th. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm.