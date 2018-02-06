Boys High School Basketball

Jack Bailey’s 3 point jump shot with 3 seconds left on the clock paces Rancho Buena Vista in upset over San Marcos.

Patrick McLaichlan led the Longhorns with 19 points and Jamaul Bell with 10. For the Knights of San Marcos at 20-3, Kody Clouet led with 23 points and Chris Howell contributed with 13.

– The Knights of San Marcos will be at Vista on Friday, February 9th while Rancho Buena Vista will be at El Camino game time will be 7:00 pm

By David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Tuesday, February 6, 2018-In a huge upset, Jack Bailey’s 12 point performance hit a 3 pointer with 3 seconds left in the contest paced the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista High School at 16-9 as they defeated the Knights of San Marcos at 20-3 by a 58-56 score.