Boys High School Basketball

Oceanside vs. El Camino Boys Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Friday, January 26, 2018-In a boys rival basketball contest 23 points by Jalen Flanagan, 12 each by Keavie Love, Deaundra McNair and Brad Yasucochi paced the El Camino Wildcats at 13-8 as they defeated the Pirates of Oceanside at 13-8 by a 73-70 score.

Emmanuel Grandison led the Pirates with 16 points 15 by Dru Morgan, Donovan Laie with 12 and 10 by Jacob Camargo.

The El Camino Wildcats will host the Vista Panthers on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 while the Pirates of Oceanside will host the Knights of San Marcos on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm

Orange Glen defeats Bishop’s School in Boys Basketball

19 points each by Damian Miller and Andres Tovar, 16 points by Adam Nieves and 11 by Caden Palmer paced the Patriots of Orange Glen by a 75-62 win over The Bishop’s School.

With the win the Patriots of Orange Glen improve to 13-7 on the season and will take on the White Tigers of Escondido Charter on Monday, January 29, 2018 in a 6 PM contest.