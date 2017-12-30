Boys High School Basketball

David A.Willauer-Contributing Writer…In an Ocean League Boys Basketball game Tri City Christian behind the 22 points of Chase Webb and 12 by Jack Knowles defeated the Frogs of Guajome Park Academy by a 68-57 score. Ty Ballard led Guajome Park with 28 and Cristian Garrett contributed with 10. Guajome Park is now 7-3 on the season

n a consolation quarter final game 23 points by Jack Bailey and 12 by Peyton Ramirez paced the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista High School to a 73-32 win over O Farrell High School.

Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns reach consolation final round in Mayors Division of the Torrey Pines High School Holiday Basketball Classic

At Sage Creek High School, the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns improve their record to 10-4 on the season as they defeated Moreno Valley of CA by a 48-41 score in a semi final round Mayors Division contest. Jack Bailey led the Longhorns with 19 points in the game.