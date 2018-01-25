Boys & Girls High School Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-1-25-18-In a Coastal League Boys Basketball contest, the Eagles of Santa Fe Christian High School improve their record at 11-9 on the season behind the 18 point performance by James Mcroskey, 14 by Trevan Martin and 12 by Spencer Rydin as they defeated the Patriots of Orange Glen at 13-7 by a 62-48 score.

The Patriots were led by 19 points by Angel Nieves, 10 by Adam Nieves.

Orange Glen’s next game is on 1-26-18 when they host The Bishop’s School.