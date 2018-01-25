Boys & Girls High School Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-1-25-18-In a Coastal League Boys Basketball contest, the Eagles of Santa Fe Christian High School improve their record at 11-9 on the season behind the 18 point performance by James Mcroskey, 14 by Trevan Martin and 12 by Spencer Rydin as they defeated the Patriots of Orange Glen at 13-7 by a 62-48 score.
-24 points by Isabel Martinez and 17 by JJ Jones paced the Lady Patriots of Orange Glen to a 50-38 win over the Lady Warriors of Rock Academy. With the win the Lady Patriots of Orange Glen improve to 3-9 and will take on Tri City Christian on Friday, January 26 in Vista.