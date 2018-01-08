Boys & Girls Club of Vista – Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraising Event

(Vista, CA–) The First BGCV Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at The Boys & Girls Club of Vista at 410 W. California Avenue. Doors will open at 4:30 for registration and dinner will be served from 5:00-6:00. Tournament play begins at 6PM and will close no later than 11:00. Guests will also enjoy local beer and wine.

The poker tournament buy-in is $125 with an early registration price of only $100 with 500 bonus chips until January 15. Tournament tickets include food and drink. Seats are first-come, first-serve and prizes will be awarded to the final table. Fans are welcome to join us for dinner only at a cost of $35.

All proceeds from the Poker Tournament will benefit programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. These include our Youth of the Year program, daily academic enrichment tutorials, music lessons, character development classes and competitive sports for kids ages 5-18. Participation in the tournament helps us to “fill the gap” to fully fund these programs. Members pay just $50 a year to join, but the actual cost is $577 per child.

“We are very excited to launch our first Poker Tournament this year” says Danny Pencak, Board Member and Event Chair, “the Boys & Girls Club of Vista is doing a tremendous service for our community encouraging our local kids towards high school graduation and beyond. Please join us for a fun evening to benefit such a great cause!”

Tickets are limited and all attendees must be over 21. To order tickets visit www.eventbrite.com or contact Ellen Clark at ellen@bgcvista.com or 760-724-6606 ext. 12.

The Presenting Sponsor for the event is Destinations in Paradise. Silver Sponsors are North County Ford and The Chaffin Family. Additional sponsorships are also available.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista …Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2,400 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista