Boys & Girls Club of Vista Announces 2017 Fun-A-Thon

(Vista, CA–) The Boys & Girls Club of Vista announces the 2017 Fun-A-Thon to be held at the Club on September 30, 2017.

The day will begin with registration at 12:30 and the competitions starting at 1:00. Food and beverage concessions will be available all afternoon and a children’s carnival will make it fun for the entire family!

“We’re excited to bring awareness of our FUN health and fitness programs to the community, while raising funds to provide a GREAT after school experience to Vista’s kids. Proceeds raised will be used to “fill the gap” between our affordable $50 annual membership fee and the actual cost of $577 per child,” added Matt Koumaras, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

According to the Event Chair, Jeremy Raimo, “Participants will compete in fun fitness activities designed to promote active lifestyles for the Club’s kids. We are looking forward to an active, engaging afternoon supporting the programs the Club offers.”

Join the FUN and support our great futures! Participants will complete nine different fitness “events”. There is no strain, no pain and just fun challenges for all ages for a great cause.

Prizes will be awarded for most money raised; most spirited, and best overall score. Registration is only $15 and teams, supporters and spectators are encouraged. Visit http://www.funatbgcvista.myevent.com/3/events.htm to register or support a participant. Sponsorships are also available. Contact Ellen Clark at ellen@bgcvista.com or 760-724-6606 ext.12 for more details.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista… Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2300 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista