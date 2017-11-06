Boys & Girls Club of Vista – Adopt-A-Family Program

Now is the time for giving and spreading Christmas cheer. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista invites the public to help deserving Club families who could use a little help this holiday season through its Adopt-A-Family program.

Benefactors will receive a profile of their family along with the first names, ages and clothing sizes of each family member so they can provide the appropriate gifts. In addition to providing gifts for family members, sponsors include the non-perishable makings of a holiday meal. Individuals, corporations or civic groups interested in “adopting” a family for the Holidays can request a sponsorship application from ellen@bgcvista.com, or by calling Ellen Clark at 760-724-6606 ext. 12.

“Many of our kids’ families struggle with every day expenses.” said Raul Castillo, Programs Dir ector, “It’s great to see the community love our kids by providing a memorable Christmas for them.”

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista… The Boys & Girls Clubs of Vista works to help youth of all backgrounds develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders. The Club is committed to serving the needs of boys and girls 5 to 18 years of age during the critical hours when they are out of school and away from parental supervision. BGCV gives children what they need most: a safe environment where they can have fun and be themselves; adult role models who respect and listen to them; and interesting and constructive educational and recreational activities that channel youthful energy into challenging and productive pursuits.

www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista