Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos 38th Annual Golf Classic

Presented by Stone Brewing Friday, September 15, 2017…Join us for the 38th Annual Golf Classic, presented by Stone Brewing, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos! Enjoy a day at St. Mark Golf Club for the four-person scramble tournament, with opportunities to participate in contests throughout the day, enjoy on-course food and beverages, and win raffle prizes, ending the day with an awards banquet and silent auction. For more information, visit www.boysgirlsclubsm.org/golf-classic or contact danyelle@boysgirlsclubsm.org.