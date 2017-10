Please join us November 4th for a fun evening dedicated to supporting our athletic programs for all boys and girls ages 5-18. Did you know that we offer basketball, soccer, flag football, volleyball, cross country & more healthy lifestyles programs at 5 sites? We need your help to continue to offer athletic programs for all kids. Get your Tickets Today Join Us For An Evening Of Beer, Food & Fun While Raising Funds For Sports Equipment & Program Expenses We’ll Have Craft Brews From Local Breweries, Dinner, Games, A Corn Hole Tournament, Prizes, A Raffle & Silent Auction Tickets: $45 (Single) $75 (Couple) $60 (At The Door) Includes A Flight Of Six 5-Ounce Tasters ~ 21 Years & Up Event