BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF VISTA VOLUNTEER NAMED MAYTAG DEPENDABLE LEADER

George Tsoris, Poetry Teacher and Boys & Girls Club Alumnus, Honored for Serving as a Positive Guiding Force for Area Youth in Need; Boys & Girls Club of Vista Recieves $20,000 Financial Grant

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., September 2018 – George Tsoris, of Oceanside, Calif., has been named a 2018 Maytag Dependable Leader Award winner for his demonstrated dedication to keeping youth on the path to achieve great futures. The award recognizes Boys & Girls Club staff and volunteers who are committed to making a difference as dependable and exceptional role models.

Through a national partnership, Maytag brand and Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) selected Tsoris as one of only two winners nationwide to receive this year’s distinction, which includes a $20,000 financial grant for Boys & Girls Club of Vista. The grant will be used for scholarships that will aid in career development support for Club members. Tsoris was nominated for the award by Matt Koumaras, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

“George, or Mr. George, as our members refer to him, is deeply-rooted in the Boys & Girls Club mission to enable young people reach their full potential,” said Koumaras. “As a former Club kid himself, George knows firsthand how powerful of a role mentors can

play in the development of a child. His commitment to our youth is unparalleled, and it is truly remarkable how he continues to be a guiding force for our members and staff to this day at the age of 90.”toward a passion for literacy and writing.

Tsoris’ story began as a Club kid in Milwaukee, Wisc. before coming full circle in retirement when he began volunteering at Boys & Girls Club of Vista after recognizing a need for youth to have access to more positive role models. In his role, Tsoris leads a poetry group for members of all ages and backgrounds that serves as an inspiring beginning.

“When George walks through our doors, he radiates a light that is visibly recognized by our members,” continued

Koumaras. “Members of all ages gravitate toward George’s kindness and knowledge, and they regularly share with him written poems and creative plays they’ve envisioned through his teachings. They’ve also brought written poetry and poetry books to school to show peers.”

A key lesson Tsoris aims to instill within members of Boys & Girls Club of Vista is a confidence to express themselves.

Through interesting writing assignments and storytelling, Tsoris teaches the community’s young people to never shy away from being true to themselves and sharing their feelings. Tsoris continues to be a reliable figure for Vista youth and at 90 years old has never missed a day of poetry group.

“The Maytag Dependable Leader Award allows Maytag brand to give back to Boys & Girls Club staff and volunteers across the country who give tirelessly to their local communities,” said Rosa Keszler, Community Relations Senior Specialist at Whirlpool Corp. “It is our honor to recognize George Tsoris for his exceptional efforts and support for the Boys & Girls Club of Vista.”

With a heritage of dependability dating back more than 100 years, the Maytag brand mission is to build high-performing and dependable products. Boys & Girls Clubs dependably serve youth, enabling them to reach their full potential as high-performing adults. The partnership between Maytag and BGCA seeks to recognize and promote dependability – a quality that is at the core of what the Clubs do every day and is central to Maytag brand. Through its partnership with BGCA, Maytag has donated more than five million dollars to local Clubs in the last seven years.

About Maytag Brand ,,, For more than a century, Maytag brand appliances have been synonymous with dependability and durability. Through the commitment of Whirlpool Corporation, Maytag brand’s enduring tradition of quality production and powerful performance continues to thrive. Exceptionally durable, commercial-grade components are found in many Maytag brand appliances – including Maytag® front-load and top-load washers and dryers, featuring the PowerWash® Cycle, as well as Maytag® dishwashers with the PowerBlast® Cycle. Maytag is also a reliable partner to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their effort to support communities across America and help

young people achieve great futures. Maytag brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world’s leading global manufacturer of home appliances, with annual sales of approximately $21 billion in 2017, 92,000 employees, and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers around the world. For more information on Maytag, please visit Maytag.com or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Maytag or Twitter at @MaytagBrand or @TheMaytagMan. Additional information about the company can be found at Whirlpoolcorp.com.

Boys & Girls Club of Vista … Since 1963, Boys & Girls Club of Vista has been inspiring and enabling all boys and girls, but especially those that need us the most, to reach their full potential as responsible, productive, and caring citizens. The organization is committed to helping children of all backgrounds and interests emerge into successful, well-rounded young adults and serves as a safe and fun place with programs focusing on character development, academic success and healthy lifestyles. Boys & Girls Club is Vista is open weekdays after school (Monday through Friday), as well as during school breaks, and has trained staff of youth development professionals, providing positive role models and mentors supplemented by caring community volunteers. For more information visit, www.bgcvista.org.

Photos from the BGCA 2018 National Conference, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in San Diego. (Alan Hess/AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America)