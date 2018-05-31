Boys & Girls Club of Vista Offers FREE Summer Camp For Military Kids

Vista, CA- The Boys & Girls Club of Vista announces it will provide a week of Summer Camp FREE for Military kids!

The Boys & Girls Club of Vista is accepting applications for their summer day camp program which will run from June 8th through August 10th, 2018. And this summer, for the first time, the Club will be offering one week of camp free to North County’s active military dependents ages 5-18!

Summer day camp will consist of educational and recreational activities at the California Avenue site. The children will rotate, by age group, through a variety of summer learning, fun, and fitness activities, as well as their choice of art, music, dance, cooking, performance, field games and more. Optional offsite field trips and sports camps will also be available throughout the summer for a fee. Lunch and afternoon snack will be provided daily at no charge.

Camp will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day Monday through Friday. There will be 9 weeks of camp starting June 8 and ending Aug. 10, each with a fun theme. Club registration is required for any children not currently members. The $50 annual membership fee will be waived only for these new military dependent registrations and is good through December 30, 2018.

“The Club wanted to honor our local military families and recognize their sacrifices,” said Matt Koumaras, CEO, “We can help give the kids a great summer. They’ll make new friends at the Club, have fun, and create lifelong memories in a safe and positive environment.”

To participate, families must register no later than the Friday prior to the desired week for their children. The registration form may be accessed on line at www.bgcvista.org and is also available at the Club. Please contact Stephanie Guerrero stephanie@bgcvista.com or 760-724-6606 with any questions or to register.

Community members who want to contribute toward or sponsor a military child’s summer camp cost may do so with a monetary donation made out to The Boys & Girls Club of Vista, while designating the gift to the BGCV Summer Camp Military Sponsor Fund. Donors may then mail or drop off their donation to 410 W. California Ave, Vista 92083. For more information on sponsoring a child, contact ellen@bgcvista.org.

Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2,600 youth ages 5-18 each year, and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista