Boys & Girls Club of Vista – Kid for Life Society 

Generations of kids find brighter futures at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Help pass the torch to future kids by becoming a Kid for Life. This Kid for Life Society is a group of caring people that are passionate about supporting all young people, especially those who need us most to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. The Kid for Life Society consists of all types of donations from people that have made a planned gift to the Boys & Girls Club of Vista Foundation.

You’re not alone if you feel concerned about the 2018 tax laws and how they may change the extent of your philanthropy. There are still many creative opportunities that remain for you that can benefit you and the Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

The Boys & Girls Club of Vista Foundation accepts gifts in a variety of ways such as stock, charitable gift annuities, real estate, retirement assets and IRA charitable rollover for those age 70 1/2 and older.

Please consult with your financial advisor to see how the new tax laws affect you before making charitable decisions.