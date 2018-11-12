Vista, CA– The Boys & Girls Club of Vista Foundation hosted a Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament on Saturday, October 27, 2018 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. A fun time was had by all as the Foundation raised $7,000 to help the Boys & Girls Club of Vista to continue to offer exciting, educational and life-changing programs such STEAM, competitive sports, daily academic enrichment tutorials, music lessons, and character development classes.

According to Matt Koumaras, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, “The money raised by this event helps the Club to “fill the gap” to fully fund these programs. Members pay just $50 a year to join, but the actual cost is $665 per child. We are committed to providing a safe environment where kids can have fun, learn, and develop life skills which will help them achieve a great future.”

Silver Sponsors were North County Ford and The Chaffin Family. Food and beverages were provided by WildWood Crossing, Henebery Celebrated Whiskey, Pizza Port, Stone Brewing, Buffalo Wild Wings San Marcos, and Cakes by Adella.

With play going on well into the night, Matt Walsh took first place with Steve Flynn in 2nd, Todd Nielsen 3rd, David Bilby 4th, Joe Weir 5th, Ray Gauthier 6th, Terry Meyer 7th, Woody Anderson 8th and Kathleen Flynn 9th.

Players and supporters are encouraged to “Save the Date” for next year’s tournament on September 21, 2019.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista... Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2,600 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista