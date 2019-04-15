Boys & Girls Club of Vista Awarded $20,000 KidCents Regional Grant

Grant Will Help Advance Program to Promote Healthy Lifestyles

Vista, CA, April 2019–The Boys & Girls Club of Vista has been awarded a $20,000 KidCents Regional Grant to enhance their Project FUN Get Fit Challenge Program.

“KidCents program was created to ensure that kids have a chance for better lives and brighter futures,” said Tracy Henderson, director of The Rite Aid Foundation and charitable giving initiatives. “With the introduction of the KidCents Regional Grant program, we are expanding our efforts even more while filling a need for valuable out-of-school-time programming. In addition, we are enabling our partner nonprofit organizations to implement innovative, ground-breaking programs that advance children’s health and wellbeing and promote academic growth.”

Project FUN Get Fit Challenge is focused on Healthy Lifestyles and Good Character. This grant will provide for a new “Ninja Fitness” component with mats and age-appropriate obstacles that can be manipulated in numerous ways to provide both individual and team building exercise challenges. The support of this grant will also help enhance developmental skills such as special awareness, agility, balance, memory, discipline and decision making, gross motor skills and visual perception all while designed to feel like play!

“The Club is very grateful to The Rite Aid Foundation for their generous support of our Project FUN Get Fit Challenge. Adopting healthy lifestyles are a critical developmental skill for a child’s academic success and character development.” said Matt Koumaras “The investment in this program is also an investment in our communities youth, this grant will provide access to health education, fun wellness and fitness activities that otherwise would not be available to children who need it the most. Thank you to all who have contributed to KidCents for making this grant possible!”

The Boys and Girls Club of Vista serves 2,750 youth ages 5-18 and is committed to the future of our youth and providing outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, character development and healthy lifestyle choices. For more information on how you can support the Club, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org.