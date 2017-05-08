Boys and Girls Club Gala 2017

Nadine Kaina…. As you came in the door of the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, a line of pretty teens, boys and girls, all greet you to the Seventh Boys and Girls Club of Vista, Diamond Gala, on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Excitement filled the air as I find Ellen Clark, Development Director/Event Organizer, who showed me around. There was a raffle table holding a variety of wines including one secret bottle that was over 100 years old, and the blue & red balloon tables with silent auction items that lined the hallway.

I was introduced to the Board of Directors, President Elect, Dani Witowski and one of the Gala Committee Charity Bracy, Auction Chair. A hug from Matt Koumaras, Chief Executive Officer who said, “One of my favorite people!”

























Great Mariachi Music by the Richard & Roxane Music School that included two students and two adults playing during the cocktail hour.

More hugs from attendees: Raul Castillo Director of Operations/Programs; Alan Cabrera, father of Ben Cabrera, Youth of the Year; Brad & Mrs. Petersen/Edward Jones; Angel & Debbie Medrano/Vista Teen Outreach Pantry and Chuck Rabel had to tell me, “It’s better to be seen than “viewed” when I showed him my Vista Press.com press pass!

The Conference Room doors opened at 7 p.m. (right on time), viewing beautifully decorated tables by the staff & volunteer Susie Songe which included: red roses, martini glasses holding a tea candle, and Sydney Danso who guided students making a hand drawn card of thanks with an attached pen to 200 place settings.

2nd year Emcee, Anne State of Channel 10 4 p.m. Now News, introduced special guests – Vista City Council attendees: John Aguilera, Joe Green; City Manager Patrick Johnson; at least three former NFL Stars (apologies for not getting their names) and keynote speaker, Randy Jones. Even, I, not a sports enthusiast, knows who Randy Jones is! Emcee Anne said Jones has spent eight seasons with the Padres and was a two-time All-Star. He was the first Padres player to win a coveted Cy Young award. Randy operates a barbeque concession at Petco Park, is a TV and radio sports personality and now he is a new friend to the Vista Boys and Girls Club. I heard someone say, “He was happy to be here as he has been battling a health issue and this is a “first” back into the public.”

Randy talked about being a member in a Brea Boys and Girls Club as he grew up. He knows how membership keeps youth out of trouble. “They learn so much from computers to sports.” He always wanted to be a baseball player and he asks kids “what do you want to do someday?” He tells them they will be somebody! Then he told the audience, “See you at Petco Park!”

The Diamonds were next. Who? Boys and girls that were selected to voice- “what belonging means to them. How much fun they have, being a part of a “group” was expressed many times. What they want to be – a naturalist living in the wild – a singer – enter law enforcement.” They all thanked the audience for being present and for their support!

Emcee Anne then introduced Youth of the Year award winner, Ben Cabrera. Currently a senior at Mission Vista High, he has been a club member since age 13. After becoming an active member of the Junior Staff program, he tutored students during Power Hour, and coached them to feel confident at school. Ben plays basketball and volunteers at local soup kitchens. Plans are made to go to San Marcos California State University and wants to become a psychologist. His dream is to help youth who are less fortunate and create an orphanage for children. Maybe even in another country!

Matt Koumaras mentioned that the club membership consists of 450 boys and girls There are three sites included: Madison Branch, Vista Magnet and VIDA. He introduced– Have a Heart for Kids award winner, Debbie Medrano. This award is given annually to an individual who has or is dedicating themselves to youth in the community. Vista Teen Outreach is in15 Vista middle and high schools that feed about 450 kids a month. Non-descript backpacks are given to them to fill on their own from the pantry. Volunteers are needed – organizations or persons please offer to help. Visit their website: www.vistateenoutreach.org or email – vistateenoutreach@gmail.com.

An evening hour was filled with bidding for the live auction run by Joe Bradley and two helpers. Items bid on were varied from adult trips to sponsoring youth to camps, sports or music programs. Randy Jones got up to say he had a surprise: Come with him to a Padre Experience, including dinner for 4, attending ball practice at Petco Park, then to see a game! The bidding was exciting! I don’t know who won it but it went for $1500!

The evening then broke up into Game Time! A casino company provided the tables and only prizes were won, no dollars! Music was furnished by local crooner, Roman Palacios. Concluding at 1100 p.m. I did not stay, having left at 9 p.m. Thanks to the editor in chief for sending me to cover this event and for you readers for being present! NK

Nadine Kaina has recently joined the staff of thevistapress.com.