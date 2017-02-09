Boys and Girls Club of Carlsbad Honors “Youth of the Year”

SCHS student and SSAC member, Zach Muniz, receives Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad Youth of Year Award

Zach has been a member of SSAC since freshman year at SCHS. He was just awarded “Youth of the Year” by the Boys and Girls Club of Carlsbad. Congratulations Zach!

Zach’s letter:

I started at the Boys and Girls Club as a volunteer for community service hours, I earned 75 there before I became a part of their kids program and was a fully fledged member. As a volunteer I would clean the club, and be a helping hand for staff whenever they needed. I also then enrolled in their LIT program for two full summers of 2014 and 2013. I was then a more trusted help to staff in taking responsibility of kids, helping plan activities and having an amazing time learning to be a true leader. In the summer of 2014 I was nominated to become a junior staff. Junior staff were the elite in terms of LIT’s so we got the opportunity to test our leadership skills not just over the kids in the club, but be models for the LIT’s themselves. The summer after that I applied for a job at the club, I interviewed, I sent in my resume, and even completed a shadow day, watching staff and gaining an understanding of what I was undertaking. Then I got the job, became an employee and an official staff of the Boys and Girls Club. I ran four clubs while working there during the school year and over the summer took rotations of thirty kids for about an hour.

About the Youth of the Year Award…The Youth of the Year Award is a citywide recognition program throughout the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad and, as a member of the Armory, students are eligible to participate. This award celebrates youth who have overcome the odds and demonstrated exceptional character and accomplishments. Youth of the Year candidates are recognized for participation and service in the Armory Program, school and community, as well as for academic performance, leadership ability and contributions to family. Armory members who express interest may be nominated and required to complete an application, interviews, and essays in order to compete for the award.

Carlsbad’s Youth of the Year will have a chance to win a scholarship for college, as well as the prestige of the award on college applications, job resumes, and beyond. He or she will become a representative of Carlsbad and the Armory and continue to positively influence our community.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad l 2730 Bressi Ranch Way l Carlsbad, CA 92009