Boys & Girls Club 8th Annual Diamond Gala

The 8th Annual  Diamond Gala  is the signature event of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Funds raised go to provide equal access for all kids to life-enhancing programs to strengthen their education. Developing their knowledge and participation in the arts, bring artistic  performances to the community.  Members  have  after-school opportunities, facilitate  their participation in sports and athletic programs, develop healthy lifestyles and create more meaningful learning experiences.

A video of Julie Martinez was presented as the Boys & Girls Club of Vista  Youth of the Year (she had Prom night) that evening.  Entertainment  included several young members who danced and  spoke with the evening’s emcee Anne State on the importance of being a member and what  being a club member meant to them.

According to Matt Koumaras, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, “The money raised at the Gala enables the Club to provide engaging and enriching out of school experiences for the kids in our community who need the most support.  Members pay just $50 a year to join, but the actual cost is $577 per child.  Events like the Gala help us to “fill the gap” to continue offering high quality programs in support of Vista’s kids.”

Premier and Contributing Sponsors for the evening include U.S. Bank, Watkins Wellness, Tri City Medical Center, Edward Jones, and DEI’s Forte for Children.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista…Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2500 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information visit their website please visit: http://www.bgcvista.org/

 

 

