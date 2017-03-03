Boys & Girls Basketball Results

Health & Sciences Ends Guajome Park Miracle Year in Division V Boys Final
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA-3-3-17- Boys Basketball In a thrilling overtime contest that was played at San Marcos High School, the Surgeons from Health Sciences from San Diego, CA ended Guajome Park Academy’s miracle season as made their first appearance in school history in the CIF Division V Boys Final by defeating the Frogs by a 72-67 overtime win.
Guajome Park was led by Tiberus Ballard led with 19 points and received the Sportsmanship Award
Kyle Grant contributed with 16, 12 by Kevon Belle, 10 by Drayton Benton and Cristian Garrett.
Musa Adams led the Surgeons with 22 points and received the Sportsmanship Award
Josh Clarke contributed with 19 and 10 by Konrad Gawido
Girls Basketball
-San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA-Thursday, March 2nd, 2017: Throughout the 2017 CIF San Diego Division V Girls Basketball the 11th seed Lady Firebirds from Pacific Ridge known for their Cinderella wins and upsets when March Madness came along from the first round of 16 after defeating 6th seed Foothills Christian by a 40-37 score, to the quarter final round as they defeated 3rd seed High Tech School from Chula Vista, to the semi finals where they defeated 2nd seed Monarch by a 39-31 score
But in the finals was a different story where they were defeated by the Lady Eagles of Marantha Christian by a very close 68-61 score and snapped the Lady Firebirds 4 game win streak.
Reid Dinning and Kimberly Cheung each contributed with 20 points.