Boys Basketball: Guajome Park Academy, Orange Glen, Oceanside Pirates

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-2-25-17-For the first time in the history of the Guajome Park School, the boys basketball team improves their record at 17-8 behind the 21 point performance of Kyle Grant, 17 by Tiberius Ballard and 15 by Cristian Garnett as they defeated High Tech of Chula Vista by a 75-66 score and for the first time in Guajome School history reached the Division VI semi final where they will be hosting High Tech San Diego in a 7 pm contest on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

In a Division II CIF First Round basketball contest that was played at Orange Glen High School the Patriots of Orange Glen at 20-8 defeated the Pirates of Oceanside High School at 14-12 by an 80-54 score. Doup Chuol led the Patriots with 24 and Michael Diaz (2 time player of the year in the valley league) had 17, Damian Miller had 16, and Nicola Kresovich had 11. Jonah Harris paced the Oceanside Pirates with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Emmanuel Grandison had 11.