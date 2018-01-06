The documentary film on the life of former Vista High quarterback Sal Aunese came home Friday evening to Cinepolis Theatre in downtown Vista.

Born To Lead is the story of Sal Aunese, the Vista High School alum and the University of Colorado’s star Samoan quarterback who died of stomach cancer in 1989 and how his team promptly dedicated their season to him.

Through reflections from his friends, family, and teammates, as well as rare archival footage, Born To Lead chronicles Sal’s rise to the top as one of his team’s most valuable players and his valiant battle with the disease that took his life.

Some of Sal’s family and VHS teammates were there to view the film as was Sal’s Pop Warner coach David Bricker. When the movie was over he displayed Sal’s Pop Warner jersey,which he has kept all these years. The family expressed the love they have for TC McCartney, Sal’s son, and announced that TC, now 28, is on the staff of the NFL San Francisco 49ers.

George Antonopoulus, the film’s producer, and director Lara Slife, were on hand to greet everyone as they arrived to view the film. During a question and answer session afterwards they announced they had attended the Milan FICTS Sports Film Festival where they garnered two awards: Best Documentary Feature Film and Best First Time Director. George and Lara hope to win at the Sports Emmy Awards to be held on May 8th, 2018.

Livin’ Large Productions, LLC was honored be not only included in the Official Selection for the FICTS International Sports Film Festival in Milan, Italy in November, 2016 for our Documentary Feature Film, Born To Lead: The Sal Aunese Story, but also to have won Best Documentary Feature Film. On top of that, Lara Slife won Best First Time Director!

Born To Lead: The Sal Aunese Storyscreened in Milan, Italy on Monday, November 20th to a very enthusiastic audience. This screening marked the international premiere of Born To Lead: The Sal Aunese Story and we couldn’t have been more proud to be a part of this festival.