“Born to Lead: The Sal Aunese Story” Comes To Vista

The documentary film on the life of former Vista High quarterback Sal Aunese is coming home.

“Born to Lead: The Sal Aunese Story” — a 1-hour, 50-minute film — will air at 3, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Cinepolis at 25 Main Street in Vista.

George Antonopoulus, the film’s producer, said the Vista High football team along with running back Roger Price, who played with Aunese in high school, and former Vista High and NFL player Pisa Tinoisamoa are expected to attend the 3 p.m. showing.

Antonopoulus is still lining up guests for the 5 and 8:30 screenings and said there will be a Q&A session after each showing.

Aunese went on to Colorado, helping lead the Buffaloes out of the doldrums and to the 1988 Freedom Bowl in Anaheim before dying at age 21 from stomach cancer.

The film features action clips from Aunese’s days at Vista as well as Colorado.

Former Chargers great Junior Seau and Vista coach Dick Haines are also prominently featured.