“Boots ‘n Bling” Valentine’s Barn Dance

Lambs of Faith would like to cordially invite you to our “Boots ‘n Bling” Valentine’s Barn Dance  

When: February 10th @ 6:00 at Faith Lutheran Community Life Center – 700 E Bobier Dr., Vista (760)724-7700.

What: A time of LOVE, fun and fellowship for all ages including a dinner and country line dancing. Whether you are coming with your sweetheart, your son or daughter, yourself, your friends or your entire family, there will be something for everyone including pizza and kids Valentine’s fun in the youth room!

Tickets will be $10/person $25/family and will include both the dinner and dance. Proceeds from this event will be used to purchase a security system for Lambs of Faith Preschool.

 

