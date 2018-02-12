Books and Media Sale At Oceanside Public Library

Rhea Mursalin ….Tables and shelves stacked with books, magazines, and CDs were prevalent as far as the eye could see behind the Civic Center Library in Oceanside last Saturday, February 10, from 10:00am to about 4:00pm. Some organizers from The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, including Gail Wells and Blake Kern (Membership Chair), mentioned that the group hosts four (4) big books and media (BAM) sales, such as this one, every year and all items are donations, and all workers present are volunteers from the community.

Photos by Rhea Mursalin

The books present ranged from a variety of genres such as: romance, mystery, fiction, nonfiction, travel, inspirational/religion, memoirs, educational, young – adult, and many others. Magazines from Cosmopolitans to The Oprah Magazines were also present, along with cookbooks and movies on DVD. All items were more than reasonably priced with Magazines, Cassettes, Children’s and Paperback Books for 25 cents each, Hard Covered Books and Music CDs for $1 dollar each, National Geographic Magazines for 10 cents, and DVDs for $2 dollars. All the proceeds will be donated to the library, and to provide children’s programs with books, supplies, etc.

The generous group was able to donate $108,000.000 dollars to the library as of last year and is hoping to do better this year. The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library hosts book sales at the Farmers Market every Thursday, sells books and other media on Amazon, and currently has two book stores open in the county. The event last Saturday brought out a huge amount of people from many different ages proving that the group’s efforts were not done in vain. It was an overall successful day for not only the hosts, but for all the attendees as well, I personally, walked away with twenty-five (25) books for just nine ($9) dollars. The next big books and media sale will be on May 12, 2018, and everyone is encouraged to be there.

To volunteer with The Friends of the Public Library, become a member, or to learn more information about the organization visit:

http://www.oplfriends.org/