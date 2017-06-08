Ronald McDonald is hosting an educational summer library tour and will be making a stop at the Vista Library. 766 Eucalyptus, on June 20 at 10 a.m. “It’s Book Time with Ronald McDonald” is free and open to all.

At the library, Ronald will share his excitement for reading and introduce his many good “friends” – books! The show introduces kids to the concept of “book time,” the time we set aside each day to read. In addition, the show reinforces appropriate library use and the proper care of books. Ronald teaches children that reading is fun and book time is an important time of day.

San Diego County McDonald’s

Vista Library – 700 Eucalyptus Avenue – Vista, CA 92084