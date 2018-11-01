Book Reading Panel Discussing Alzheimer’s At California Center for the Arts

First Time the Center Offers a Panel like this!

Escondido, CA. – October 2018 — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum is hosting the first-ever book reading event on Saturday, November 10th starting at 2 pm.

Enjoy a free reading from the book, Alzheimer’s: Embracing the Humor from Public Address members and DesEscondido/No Longer Hidden museum exhibition artists Nina Karavasiles and Andrea Villa.

Alzheimer’s: Embracing the Humor is a compilation of short stories that were inspired by photographs of Nina Karavasiles’ life with both parents being afflicted with Alzheimer’s. The fact that she had to care for both parents, has set the stage for some funny and tragic stories.

She will read experts from her book and along with Andrea Villa, answer questions about dealing with family members who have Alzheimer’s.

The panel is free and after the lecture, you will be able to view our newest exhibition, DesEscondido/No Longer Hidden: Public Address Exhibition.

All events at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido can be found at ArtCenter.org.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.