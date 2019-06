“Boogie Woogie Stylings” Invades the CCAE, Escondido’s New Music Series

“Boogie Woogie Stylings” Invades the California Center for the Arts, Escondido’s new Music Series

Join Sue Palmer & Her Motel Swing Orchestra on June 21st

Escondido, CA. – June 14, 2019 — Join us at the Center for our new summer series: Hidden City Sounds which fills the Lyric Court with music every Friday from June 7th to October 4th!

On Friday, June 21st, Sue Plamer & Her Motel Swing Orchestra perform starting at 7pm.

Best known for her beehive-wearing stint with blues diva Candye Kane in the ’90’s, Sue has been making her mark in the last decade with her high energy band, the Motel Swing Orchestra, and her flashy boogie woogie stylings.

Wearing a couple of pounds of big cocktail rings on each hand, she wails through a very complete blues keyboard vocabulary like the veteran she is.

She has performed with many of the legends of the boogie genre, won numerous San Diego Music Awards for her albums and bands, and has been honored by her city for her cultural contributions by having a day named after her (March 25th, 2008).

Get more information about her performance here: http://artcenter.org/event/hidden-city-sounds-sue-palmer-her-motel-swing-orchestra/

Enjoy a different genre of live music each week along with DJ’s, food trucks, inflatables, and a cash bar.

Hidden City Sounds music series is generously sponsored by Frontwave Credit Union and White Board Risk and Insurance Solutions.

Learn more about the Hidden City Sound music series here: http://artcenter.org/events/category/hidden-city-sounds-2/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.