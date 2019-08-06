Bonsall, CA — The Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) will begin its new season on Thursday, September 5th with a special program and lunch. The Fallbrook Ukulele Strummers, brought back by popular demand, will be an integral part of the program. To complement the ‘Strummers’ there will be Hawaiian Hula dancers. The Luau-style lunch will be perfect for this most entertaining event.

The BWC meets the first Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, Fallbrook, CA. The doors open at 9:00 a.m. for coffee and tea. The meeting starts at 10:00. Each month the meeting is followed by an enjoyable program and lunch. The cost is $23. To reserve your seat, send your check, made payable to BWC, to hospitality chair Barbara Hartloff, 4202 Palomar Dr., Fallbrook, CA 92028. The deadline is Tuesday, September 3rd.

For information on BWC, please visit Bonsallwomansclub.org.