Bonsall Woman's Club October Meeting

Bonsall, CA — The Bonsall Woman’s Club’s (BWC) October 3rd meeting will focus on brain health. The Club is fortunate to have Jeaneane Henson’s presentation, which will emphasize the benefits of fitness, nutrition, and social engagement. Attendees at the meeting will benefit from a discussion on the lifestyle changes that one can adopt to keep your brain and body healthy.  Jeaneane holds multiple professional certifications, is a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona and is the owner of California Bodies, a fitness facility in Fallbrook. She is also the founder of the Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to creating physical and mental strength of veterans.

Lunch will be a salad bar with all the fixings, choice of dressings, and warm rolls and butter.

The doors open at 9:00 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The meeting place is The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Ln, Fallbrook, CA.  To reserve your seat, send your check for $23, made payable to BWC,  to Barbara Hartloff, 4202 Palomar Dr. Fallbrook, CA 92028.  For information on BWC, visit bonsallwomansclub.org

