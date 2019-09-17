Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) November Meeting

The November 7 meeting of the Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) will have an extraordinary program and lunch.

The program will feature Vic Martin, U.S. Navy, Retired, who will speak on the Shelter to Soldier program whose slogan is “Saving Two Lives at a Time.” This incredible program will feature the path Vic traveled to combat his own transition, after a service-related traumatic brain injury, from depression, paranoia, and isolation, to normalcy with the use of a Shelter Dog. Using his own personal experience as a point of departure, Vic will explain how the Shelter to Soldier Program focuses on the use of a shelter dog to assist those with similar type injuries in the transition back to a productive lifestyle. Vic found out about the program after he met with Graham Bloem, co-founder of this magnificent program. The miraculous use of a shelter dog, matched up with the appropriate individual, is the highpoint of this program. Not only is a human being saved from the constant stress resulting from traumatic brain injury, but a shelter dog is also saved, perhaps from euthanasia. It’s a Win-Win situation of the highest order. In this case, Vic’s, and the dog’s, life were forever changed from one of despair to one of hope. Attendees at the meeting will meet Vic and his service dog, Mia.

The lunch will be a typical Thanksgiving feast with roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, salad and pumpkin pie for dessert.

The doors open at 9:00 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The meeting place is The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Ln, Fallbrook, CA.

To reserve your seat, send your check for $23, made payable to BWC to Barbara Hartloff, 4202 Palomar Dr. Fallbrook, CA 92028. For information on BWC, visit bonsallwomansclub.org