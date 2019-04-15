Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) May Meeting

The Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo a little early with a scrumptious taco buffet at their May 2ndmeeting. The audience will have a delightful program presented by BWC’s member, Carla Boldt. Carla will be explaining the difference between the various kinds of wines and what to look for when tasting them. She will also inform the audience how she got involved in the world of wines.

The Club meets the first Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, Fallbrook. The doors open at 9:00 a.m. with the meeting starting at 10:00 followed by an enjoyable program and lunch. The cost is $23.

To reserve your seat, mail your check, made payable to BWC, 4202 Palomar Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028. The deadline is April 25th.

The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Ln, Fallbrook, CA ·