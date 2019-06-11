Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) Installs New Board

Bonsall, CA –The Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) installed newly elected officers at their June 6th meeting. These members of the executive board for 2019 – 2020 will work together towards the club’s objectives: Examples are included in the objectives.

L-R: Arlene Rutherford, President; Bea Liner, 1st Vice President, Dean of Chairmen; Peggy Durling, 2nd Vice President, Programs; Sydne Gilbert, 3rd Vice President, Membership; Laurie Criscenti, 4th Vice President, Ways and Means; MaryJane Poulter, Recording Secretary. Not shown: Jackie Nutter, Treasurer.





To engage in activities for the betterment of our club, community, and country.

Military support and Secret Santa

To promote individual interests of our members.

Crafts, book club, antique study, writers group

To promote civic interest through education and discussion.

Women’s health, safety, scholarships, and student-of-the-month program

To encourage and help our youth, elderly and needy through financial aid and personal service.

Adopt-the-Road program where a 2-mile stretch of road is dedicated to picking up trash. Financial aid is provided for local scholarships and other charitable organizations in the local area. Next month the club will present a check for $20,000 to Canine Companions for Independence.

Past president, Robin Scheuer led the installation. Each officer was then handed a “fascinator”, a purple and yellow hat similar to the ones used at the May 10th luncheon/fashion show. The hats were made by Marleen DuBona and Patty Merriam.



As part of the program, music was provided by vocalist Arnie Westerhold with Margie Fulton on the keyboard.

While the club will remain dark during the summer months, much activity will be on-going at the board meetings including approving the year’s programs. The club will resume meetings on September 5th. As always, the club meets at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Ln

Fallbrook, CA 92028

For more information, visit www.bonsallwomansclub.org.