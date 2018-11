Bonsall Legionnaires snap 3 game win streak in their first win over St. Joseph’s Academy

Last night, before a packed house, and an extremely loud student section, against St. Joseph Academy. Bonsall defeated the Crusaders 57-40 in a very exciting game!

‘Legionnaires were led by two seniors, Daniel Bertscay and Calvin Hamilton. Daniel had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Calvin had 10 points and 9 rebounds. They definitely led the Legionnaires to victory in a hard fought game.