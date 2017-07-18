Body-Worn Cameras Get Green Light from Board of Supervisors

Today, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved more than $1 million to equip Sheriff’s Deputies with body-worn cameras.

The Sheriff’s Department will officially roll out its body-worn camera program next month at the Alpine Sheriff’s Station and Ramona Sheriff’s Substation.

From there, deputies countywide will receive the cameras within four to five months. During that time, deputies will be trained on how to use the body-worn cameras, as well as preparing and fine tuning the infrastructure to support the technology.

Sheriff Bill Gore says the body-worn cameras will help provide another perspective during use of force investigations.

“Hopefully now with body-worn cameras, we’ll see what started the force. Was it appropriate force? Was it too much force? It’ll tell the story.”

The Sheriff’s Department has been working on implementing body-worn cameras in its law enforcement operations for several years.

In August 2014, a Sheriff’s Committee was established to explore the suitability and feasibility of body-worn cameras. The committee was made up of representatives from the Sheriff’s Data Services Division, Training Unit, Contracts Division, Patrol and Detentions.

The Sheriff’s Body-Worn Camera Committee met with law enforcement agencies from across the United States, including several here in San Diego County, to get their feedback on their respective experiences with the technology. The Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) was consulted for their assistance and insight in helping determine how body-worn cameras could best serve the Sheriff’s Department and the community. The department also met with members of the public to get their input on proposed policies and procedures.

In February 2016, the Sheriff’s Department unveiled a 90-day pilot program at select stations and facilities to try out body worn cameras from three different companies. The data collected and experience gained during the pilot program was valuable in determining how the Sheriff’s Department wanted its final body-worn camera program to operate.