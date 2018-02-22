Bodhi Tree Concerts’ 2018 Season

SAN DIEGO—Bodhi Tree Concerts, a San Diego nonprofit that presents exciting music events featuring local artists and donates the profits to charitable causes, presents a special concert featuring the Rob Thorsen Jazz Trio on March 3, 2018 . This concert will both feature and benefit The Voices of our City Choir, which helps the unsheltered in San Diego by providing an outlet for them to heal through musical performance while also assisting them to secure their own housing and obtain clothing, food, transportation, health services, and more.

Rob Thorsen Jazz Trio with Special Guest Curtis Taylor, trumpet

plus Steph Johnson and The Voices of Our City Choir – Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7pm

St. James By-The Sea Episcopal Church – 743 Prospect Street, La Jolla

To benefit Voices of Our City Choir, Reception with the artists following the concert

“Throughout this colorful set, Rob Thorsen and his musicians play with inspiration and creativity within the modern mainstream of jazz while also having fun.” — Scott Yanow, writer and reviewer

The award-winning Rob Thorsen Trio will perform a variety of music which includes classic jazz, Latin music, original compositions, and more. The band includes pianist Hugo Suarez, drummer Richard Sellers, and trumpeter Curtis Taylor, a featured musician on singer Gregory Porter’s “Liquid Spirit” album which won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2014. Together they integrate many different music styles that contribute to their modern jazz sound. From Duke Ellington to Wayne Shorter and Miles Davis, the Rob Thorsen Trio weaves together a unique sound that honors the jazz masters while inspiring a fresh approach to this great American art form.

“Rob Thorsen is the consummate local artist, composer, and educator,” said Bodhi Tree Concerts director Diana DuMelle. “He performs constantly, both in clubs and in schools—a dedicated advocate for arts education. Rob plays with everyone who is anyone in the local jazz scene and our audience can expect the very best San Diego jazz has to offer. Voices of Our City Choir is a perfect beneficiary match as they literally give a voice to a voiceless and often overlooked community. They communicate through a common language of music—the goal of our mission at Bodhi Tree Concerts.”

About Voices of Our City Choir… Founded in 2016 by San Diego musicians Steph Johnson and Nina Deering, Voices Of Our City Choir was created in response to the current housing crisis. The choir serves as a space for mutual aid and community building, as well as giving voice to San Diego’s homeless community, past and present. Voices of Our City Choir transforms the perception and experience of homelessness through the healing power of the arts. They connect diverse communities in positive ways through musical performance, advocacy, and education.

The choir showcases the abilities and powerful potential of each individual. Singing provides a positive sense of community and solidarity for those facing extreme hardships; singing reduces stress, heightens awareness, empowers minds, strengthens bodies, and sets the stage for peace and healing. The love and support that is present at the rehearsals and performances helps choir members to regain hope, resocialize, and move forward in their lives.

The Voices of Our City Choir has become an in-demand performance ensemble, sometimes with 15 performances in a single month. They have performed live on Fox TV and appeared on KPBS, NPR, PBS Newshour, at the San Diego Union-Tribune, and more. The story of the choir was recently filmed for a one-hour documentary film by noted filmmaker Susan Polis Schutz. “The Homeless Chorus Speaks” is set to air on PBS in Spring 2018.

Remaining concerts in Bodhi Tree Concerts’ 2018 season:

Benjamin Britten’s THE LITTLE SWEEP – SAN DIEGO PREMIERE

Saturday & Sunday May 19/20, 7pm /4pm

NEW FREE MUSIC FESTIVAL and STREET FAIR! – MUSIC EN LA CALLE

Saturday, June 16, 12 Noon–10pm

Sing-Along: Gilbert & Sullivan’s THE MIKADO

Sunday, September 23, at 4pm

ALL IS CALM – The Christmas Truce of 1914

Three performances, dates to be announced

TICKETS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS… Tickets to all Bodhi Tree Concerts are $25 and can be purchased online at Tickets to all Bodhi Tree Concerts are $25 and can be purchased online at bodhitreeconcerts.org

Season subscriptions are also available for $80, a 20 percent savings. For more information and press tickets please contact Stephanie Thompson Communications, 619-840-7353.

About Bodhi Tree Concerts

Now in its seventh season, Bodhi Tree Concerts performs random acts of kindness by presenting music events, donating 100 percent of its profits to charitable causes. The group hires exclusively local artists, to inspire community engagement, philanthropy, and enlightenment through music. The organization has already presented more than 30 concerts and donated more than $25,000 to over 30 charitable organizations including Mama’s Kitchen, Voices for Children, Erase Poverty, and Foundation for Women, just to name a few. Bodhi Tree Concerts won a coveted San Diego Bravo Award in 2013, a Best of Fringe Award in 2014, a Best of 2014 and 2015 from SanDiegoStory.com, a Critics Choice Award in 2015 for its SD Premiere of Tears of the Knife, and most recently a Best of Fest and Best Male Performer in an Opera or Musical: San Diego International Fringe Festival for the San Diego premiere of 8 Songs for a Mad King.