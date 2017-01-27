BOBIER ELEMENTARY TAKES THE GREAT KINDNESS CHALLENGE

Bobier Elementary encouraged students, staff and community members to participate in the Great Kindness Challenge this week, January 23-27, 2017. The Great Kindness Challenge

is a positive, proactive bullying prevention initiative, reaching millions of students during the last week of January each year and was highlighted on Good Morning America this week.

It’s not only students who commit to performing acts of kindness throughout the week. This past week, on Wednesday, January 25th, the staff of Bobier Elementary and community

members from the Vista Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, Rotary Clubs, Chamber of Commerce, City Council, Board Members, and the Superintendent of Vista Unified surprised students with a tunnel of kindness! Click here for video link or visit https://youtu.be/RRFkncv0Nqg . Photos are also available by email. Students and staff are also

participating in Kind Coins for Pakistan this year during this week, collecting coins to help build a school in Pakistan. Last year, Bobier Elementary raised over $2000 to help build a school in Kenya.

“This national program is a terrific way to promote kindness at California’s public schools. The challenge also matches perfectly with the California Department of Education’s (CDE) ongoing efforts to meet the social and emotional needs of the whole child.” Tom Torlakson, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Vista Unified is a Kindness Certified School District. For more information on today’s event please contact Principal Jenifer Golden, Nicole Hendricks, or Jennifer Hovell.

Dr. Jenifer Golden, Principal Mrs. Nicole Hendricks, Assistant Principal (760) 724-8501 x55001 and (760) 724-8501 x 55003

Jenifergolden @vistausd.org nicolehendricks@vistausd.org

The Great Kindness Challenge was created by Kids for Peace to provide schools a tool for creating a positive school environment. In 2016 5,014,362 students participated and performed over 250 million acts of kindness nationwide. The Great Kindness Challenge is generously sponsored by Dignity Health, Kind Healthy Snacks, Peaceable Kingdom, Little Pickle Press, ViaSat, SDGE, NRG, Nordson, McGraw-Hill Education, Servant Leadership Institute, The Code Crew and ExaMobile.

www.greatkindnesschallenge.org Kids for Peace, a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides a platform for young people to actively engage in socially conscious leadership, community service, arts, environmental stewardship and global friendship. www.kidsforpeaceglobal.org For more information on Kids for Peace or The Great Kindness Challenge please contact Jill McManigal at 760-730-3320.