Bluegrass & Ice Cream Social

We’re bringing Bluegrass back to the Adobe July 14th!



Warm sun, hot music, and cool ice cream! What a great combination for this wonderful summer event at the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe.



MohaviSoul is a working band composed of Mark Miller on guitar, Randy Hanson on mandolin, Jason Weiss on the banjo, Orion Boucher on bass, and Dan Sankey on fiddle. They all sing their contemporary Bluegrass which is rooted in Folk and Americana and reflected in their original music and select covers. Their songs come from Mark’s West Virginia’s roots and Randy’s 5th generation California heritage. MohaviSoul was nominated for Best Album in the Country/Americana category at the San Diego Music Awards. Don’t miss the chance to see this amazing band at a very special location!

Tickets available on-line or at our Gift Shop. $20 includes ice cream sundae or root beer float. $25 at the door.