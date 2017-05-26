Bluegrass & Ice Cream Social at The Rancho Buena Vista Adobe

The Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe are happy to be bringing Bluegrass back to the Adobe on July 9, 2017 2-4 pm. ! Enjoy a summer afternoon in the Adobe courtyard for some foot stomping bluegrass music from The Virtual Strangers band. Ice cream sundaes and root beer floats will keep you cool as you listen to some of the best bluegrass in San Diego. The band features Mike Tatar on banjo and vocals, Jon Cherry on mandolin, Yvonne Tatar on stand up bass, and Kit Birkett on guitar. A fun afternoon for the entire family!



www.ranchobuenavistaadobe.com For more information contact Mary Gafner, President Elect – Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe