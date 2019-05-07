Bluegrass Festival 2019

August 16-17-18, 2019 –Oh Brother! That’s Good Bluegrass!

Summergrass San Diego is Southern California’s most exciting bluegrass music festival! Held at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, CA, a fascinating 40 acre outdoor museum, you won’t want to miss it

2019 Headliner Lineup Featuring: The Grascals, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, High Fidelity, The Old Blue Band.

3 Days of Live Music from 12 national, regional and local bands; music workshops presented by our performing artists; a variety of special family & kid-oriented music activities; lots of spontaneous live jam sessions; instrument raffles; tasty food and a variety of vendors. Enjoyable whether you’re 6 or 60! It’s a great, affordable family event … and it’s not far to drive!

Summergrass is proud to include many local bands in the mix of national and regional bands

Also appearing will be: Tom Cunningham Band, Prairie Sky, Front Porch Music Preservation Society, Chris Cerna & The Bluegrass Republic, LeRoy Mack & Gloryland, Sheri Lee & The Blue Hearts, Vulcan Mountain Boys and MohaviSoul.



Check them out at www.summergrass.net.

IT’S TIME TO VOLUNTEER! –

Sign up to be a Summergrass Volunteer and earn Free admission!

We LOVE our volunteers and can’t do the festival without them! We still have some openings for volunteers to help in a variety of areas. We only ask that you perform your volunteer time before you claim your ticket. Be sure to sign up soon!.



Contact volunteer Coordinator Jim Henderson for more email to tickets@summergrass.net, or call (760) 301-6626, or surf towww.summergrass.net and click volunteers.

“TICKETS, TICKETS, TICKETS”

Summergrass – It’s a Great Value! Keeping costs down isn’t easy these days. Summergrass is a great value and is virtually in your own “backyard” – we’re within one tank of gas for many folks. Many loyal Summergrass fans already know that our festival is an affordable getaway where you can enjoy all the festival has to offer, and relax with family and friends. Shucks, it’s almost a family reunion! Come on out to Summergrass and make some memories that won’t break the budget! p.s. Check out our advance ticket prices to save even more $$$.

” How do I get my tickets?” Well, we’re glad you asked about that! If you are receiving this email you have internet access.



The easiest way to buy tickets is to just click here, tickets on line. If you have questions, send an email to tickets@summergrass.net. Tickets sales are ramping up soon, so get your tickets now!.

Teaching Your Child to Play Bluegrass Music – Your “Summergrass Kids Music Experience”

Bluegrass Camp for Kids August 16-17-18, 2019

Kids ages 6-16 are welcome

Sumergrass San Diego announces a very special Bluegrass Kids Camp, which will take place August 16-17-18, 2019, during the Summergrass Bluegrass Music Festival at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, Ca.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!! REGISTRATION CLOSES JULY 29, 2019.

REGISTER BY JUNE 29, 2019 FOR A TUITION DISCOUNT

This years main faculty band is High Fidelity, pictured above. All three fun-filled days will include instrument classes and stage performance classes. Kids Camp will conclude on Sunday with a finale 30-minute festival main stage performance where the Kids Camp kids are the stars! Each camp registrant will sign up for one of the following instrument classes.



Fiddle

Guitar

Mandolin

Bass

Banjo

Singing

We will put you in groups appropriate to your level of experience. You will learn something and have fun no matter what your level. Everyone is welcome! But class sizes are limited, so the sooner you sign up, the better chance you have of being part of this great camp. Confirmed registrants will receive detailed information about the camp, what to bring, etc.

Registration by June 29. 2019 is $55. After June 29, registration is $65, until July 29, 2019.

Tuition includes instructional materials and admission for the entire festival… Scholarships are available for kids who need them – just check the scholarship box in the registration form to apply and a Summergrass Board member will contact you for further information and details on scholarship funding.



For more information, go to www.summergrass.net, or send us an email at kidscamp@summergrass.net or call Gerry at (310) 261-5798.

Bluegrass Boot Camp with the Grascals!! – August 16, 2019

Summergrass San Diego announces a very special Bluegrass Boot Camp, which will take place 9:30 am to 2:00 pm on August 16, 2019, to start off the Summergrass bluegrass music festival at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, CA.



ADULT INTERMEDIATE TO ADVANCED PLAYERS ARE WELCOME

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!!

REGISTRATION CLOSES AUG. 9, 2019 & CLASSES WILL FILL UP FAST SO REGISTER NOW CLASS LIMIT: 10 PARTICIPANTS; OPEN TO AGE 17 AND UP



The fun-filled time will include a 4 hour instrument class with one of our master Drill Instructors – The Grascals.

Each camp registrant will sign up for one of the following instrument classes.

฀Banjo – Jason Davis

฀Lead Guitar -Terry Eldredge

฀Fiddle -Adam Haynes

฀Mandolin -Danny Roberts

฀Bass -Terry Smith

Bluegrass Boot Camp will include 4 hours of instruction beginning Friday morning August 16 at 9:30. Class size is limited to 10 students to give each of you more access to your Drill Sergeant. Confirmed registrants will receive detailed information about the camp, what to bring, etc. Registration is $80 and registration closes on Aug. 9, 2019. Tuition includes instruction and instruction materials. For more information, see a twww.summergrass.net. Email contact at:Bluegrassbootcamp@summergrass.net, or call Jeff at (760) 644-4910.

Martin Guitars – The choice of the bluegrass professional. Martin has again donated a top of the line guitar – a D-28. The D-28 is the the Dreadnought by which all others are judged, and the most copied of all acoustic guitars. This instrument has been the quintessential workhorse of music legends like Hank Williams, The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Neil Young, and Bob Dylan just to name a few.



Also, check out their line of strings for guitar, banjo and mandolin.

Deering Goodtime package – Local banjo maker, Deering Banjos, has donated a Goodtime banjo package, which includes a Deering Goodtime banjo and a gig bag. Deering has supported the festival since day one, 2003.

The Loar Honey Creek LM 310F has the authentic mandolin “chop” that is recognizable from the first strum, and can only be found in an instrument with a true, hand-carved Spruce top.

The thin “V” profile of the maple neck fits comfortably in the player’s hand and our removal of the fretboard extension beyond the 20th fret allows for easy strumming without getting hung up on the extended upper frets. The Honey Creek LM-310F also has the graceful curves of an authentic F-style body, Grover tuners, and D’Addario strings.

Another item has been donated and is up for grabs. This neon lit Martin sign was donated by Gretchen Gagos and will be placed in the Summergrass raffle.

Other things of interest- Check out these exciting features for 2018

* Visit the Summergrass Facebook page and sign on as a friend of Summergrass San Diego.

If you’re a bluegrass fan and would like to see and hear more bluegrass, please check out these other events.



* Bluegrass Day at the San Diego County Fair, June 29, 2019, sponsored by the San Diego Bluegrass Society and The North County Bluegrass & Folk Club.

* Bluegrass in the Spring – Calico Cal. May 11-12, 2019 Calico Ghost Town Bluegrass in the Spring

* Parkfield Bluegrass Festival – May9-12. 2019 Parkfield California

* CBA Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival, in Grass Valley California June 13-16, 2019.

email: festivalchair@summergrass.net – phone: (858) 679-4854

web: http://www.summergrass.net

Summergrass is produced by the San Diego North County Bluegrass & Folk Club, the San Diego Bluegrass Society, and the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum. All are 501 (c) 3 non-profit organizations.