Blue Star Families San Diego – INAUGURAL Holiday Party

Blue Star Families San Diego to hold it’s INAUGURAL Holiday Party

San Diego, CA (August 8, 2018) – Blue Star Families San Diego will be holding the inaugural Stars, Stripes and Snowflakes Holiday Party. This event has been a long-standing D.C. event and BSF is excited to extend it to San Diego and New York for 2018.

Since 2011, Blue Star Families has honored and celebrated service members E6 and below, wounded warriors, and their family members in Washington D.C. during the holiday season. The event includes lunch, a visit from Santa, holiday crafts and games for children, gift bags, family portrait sessions and wrapped gift under the tree for every child. Valuable door prizes for the adults such as airline tickets, tablets, and gaming systems are also given away.

With the expansion of this event in the San Diego and New York regions in 2018, Blue Star Families is looking for local community members and/or businesses to support this opportunity for our junior enlisted military families. These families often struggle financially during this time of year, far away from the support of extended family. With assistance from community members and organizations, this event will ensure these military families have a strong support system.

The date of the party is still undetermined but will take place during a weekend in the first half of December. Blue Star Families is seeking help in the forms of donations of money, food, beverages or children’s gifts, gift cards, or product donations. See below and become a sponsor today!

About Blue Star Families… Blue Star Families builds communities that support military families by connecting research and data to programs and solutions, including career development tools, local community events for families, and caregiver support. Since its inception in 2009, Blue Star Families has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers and served more than 1.5 million military family members. With Blue Star Families, military families can find answers to their challenges anywhere they are. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org​. or Crystal Gates – cgates@bluestarfam.org.