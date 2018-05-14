Blue Star Families Holds A Mother’s Day Tea

The dreary Saturday afternoon didn’t dampen the spirits of the Blue Star Families organization as they hosted military spouses at the Vista Historical Society grounds. The Woman’s Club of Vista members arrived early to set up and make sandwiches.

The USO from Camp Pendleton arrived and set up a table and helped make paper hats. Each one was beautifully decorated and would be part of the hat contest.

Photo Booth – A visit the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and snap a selfie.

Harpist Karen Hinkson-Buck entertained and even showed some of the children how to play the harp.

Mayor Judy Ritter and Judy Pantazo, President of the Woman’s Club of Vista, welcomed those in attendance.

Miss Pride of Vista Princess Allyce Calloway and Miss Teen Pride of Vista Jess Heatherly sold raffle tickets. The tables were full of prizes donated by merchants and club members.