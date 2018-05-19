Blue Star Families and The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC Presented a Sophisticated Mother’s Day Tea

On May 12, a Mother’s Day Tea was held in Vista to honor Blue Star Families, present and past military families. Blue Star Families enriches lives and helps military families connect with their communities by providing free and low-cost events and career development opportunities. Moms and families from all over San Diego County – Escondido, Oceanside, Vista, San Diego, and El Cajon – arrived decked out in party finery and were greeted with thank-you’s for their service. The celebration was held at the Vista Historical Society Museum with a menu including a variety of teas, fruit scones, finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Flower centerpieces and fancy teacups and saucers added a cheery note to the overcast day. Vista Mayor Judy Ritter joined in the festivities and admired the hats that moms and daughters enjoyed making with the new Camp Pendleton USO. Butcher paper, tape, and tissue paper flowers became show-stopping chapeaus.

Karen Hinkson-Buck serenaded the guests with graceful harp music and children happily stepped up at her invitation to try their hand at replicating her angelic tones. Families enjoyed using the selfie booth with Mad Hatter Tea props to create a photo memory. With 23 enticing items, the raffle was an exciting way to honor and share treats with the mothers and families in attendance. From the WAVE and BOOMERS! tickets to tea and cookies, the winners were very excited to take home an extra treat. A massage from Mary Kennedy, jewelry, and a Hornblower Cruise were coveted raffle items.

Sponsors for the event were the Vista Historical Society and Museum, the Military Spouse Association of Camp Pendleton, Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, Starbucks Oceanside, and The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC.

Volunteers for the Blue Star Families Tea included members of The Woman’s Club of Vista: Crystal Gates, Nancy B Jones, Judy Pantazo, Emily Kjellson, Carolyn Chiriboga, Marilyn Rudoff, Linda Story, Cheryl Mast, Eleanor Hutchins, Anita Hutchins, Amy Fogo; Girl Scout Troop 4371 (recently adopted by The Woman’s Club of Vista); and newly-crowned Pride of Vista Pageant ladies Jess Heatherly and Allyce Calloway. Blue Star volunteers Laura and Briana Torres rounded out the list of volunteers.

The Woman’s Club of Vista Volunteers: L-R Back Row: Crystal Gates, Marilyn Rudoff, Emily Kjellson, Jess Heatherly, Cheryl Mast Front Row: Nancy B Jones, Eleanor Hutchins, Anita Hutchins, Judy Pantazo

Submitted by Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson: The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC 760-414-1423