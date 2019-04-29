Blue Mind Live with Natural Healthy Haven

May 7, 2019 – 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM at San Marcos Community Center 3 Civic Center Drive San Marcos, Fees/Admission: $15

San Marcos, CA –Join us on May seventh to hear Certified Holistic Health Practitioner Anna Leah and guest speakers discuss the mind and how the blue mind is the healed brain, calm, stress free, and solution oriented. It is scientifically proven that water aids in the brains recovery leading to the blue mind. Alternatively, stress can lead to your red mind–in survival mode and running off adrenaline. Stress is an epidemic these days and affects more than just the wellbeing in your brain. In fact, over 75% to 90% of all doctor’s visits are for health problems related to the Red Mind. Neuroscientists and psychologists have long studied that waters and oceans are a wellspring of: happiness, relaxation, sociality, romance, peace, freedom, play, creativity, learning, memory, innovation, insight, elation, nostalgia, confidence, solitude, wonder, awe, empathy, compassion, reverence, and beauty. Anna’s key note speaker is Alana Oceana, a Marine Biologist from Dr. Wallace J. Nichol’s, PhD Blue Mind team. She will be discussing the importance and benefits of being in, on or under water using the Blue Mind on a regular basis to help relieve stress, improve cognitive function and promote creativity. A free guided mediation will conclude this show, and every attendee will receive a free 15 min. Emotion Code session with Anna Leah to use in the future, as well as $50+ value in gifts! Doors open @6pm More info @ naturalhealthyhaven.com

